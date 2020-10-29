|
LEE, Michael James. Passed away 27 October 2020 at 4:20pm at home peacefully surrounded by family. We will be farewelling him on Friday at his home at 28 Waimanawa Lane, Waiuku. Come any time and we will have a celebration of his life at 12pm, before he does his final drive around Mangere Bridge and joins his first wife Florry (Jess). He will be missed by his wife Rerai and his children. Us kids would like to say a huge thank to Rerai for caring for and loving our Dad.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2020