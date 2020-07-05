|
|
|
FOLEY, Michael James. 21 February 1927 - 5 July 2000. 20 years ago today you died and the lights went out in our family and beyond for a bit, but the depths and breadths of your generous love and kindly care rekindled them and today they are still burning brightly as we all remember your wit, intelligence, gentleness, not-suffering-fools-gladliness, and your always shiny shoes! With love from Jeremy, John, Angela, Guyon, Madeline, Stephen and Peggy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2020