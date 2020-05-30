Home

Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
Sacred Heart College
Resources
Michael James DURKIN

Michael James DURKIN Notice
DURKIN, Michael James. As the result of a tragic accident on 27 May 2020, aged 25. Loved son of Nicky and John, and brother to Sean, Liam and Tom. A funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart College on Wednesday 3rd June. Due to Covid19 restrictions numbers that can attend the funeral are limited - please respect this. If you wish to share in the funeral by watching it at home, contact [email protected] for the link. In lieu of flowers, donations to nz.movember. com would be appreciated. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 30 to June 1, 2020
