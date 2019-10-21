|
CAUTY, Michael James. Born October 3, 1949. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 17th 2019 aged 70, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his sparring partner and wife Tricia. Loving dad to Jason and Shona. Poppa to Yaz, Max and Michael. Brother of Richard and Brian. Sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Thursday 24th October at 2pm. Parking is limited, please park on Hillcrest Rd. Communications to the Cauty family c/-PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019