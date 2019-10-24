Home

Michael Iapesa (Mike) IAFETA

Michael Iapesa (Mike) IAFETA Notice
IAFETA, Michael Iapesa (Mike). Born on 26th March 1965. Passed away peacefully on 14th October 2019, aged 54 years. Loving husband to Sharon, Devoted Dad to Stacey, Valerie, Taylor, Michael, David, Peter, Aleisha and Tamati. Treasured Grandad to Kaali, Ana, Chanel, Logan, Anaru, Levron, Azariah, Harper, Amaia, Aayvah, Phoenix, Sienna and Ariah. An inspirational man to all extended family. Mike will be welcomed onto Horouta Marae, Porirua on Thursday 24th October at 9am. Services will be held at 7pm nightly from Thursday 24th October until the Final service and celebration of Mike's life on Saturday 26th October at 9am, followed by burial at Te Whenua Tapu Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
