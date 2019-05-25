Home

WOOD, Michael Ian. Peacefully on Thursday the 23rd of May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Edna May. Loved father of Chris and Tim, and father-in-law of Ani and Janelle. Adored granddad of Michael, Autupuna, Raumea, John; Elena and Anika. " You will never be forgotten. Always in our hearts and loved forever". A celebration of Michael's life will be held in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday the 29th of May at 12.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
