Michael Ian Hamilton KITT


1942 - 2020
Michael Ian Hamilton KITT Notice
KITT, Michael Ian Hamilton. Born April 23, 1942. Passed away on April 06, 2020. Sudden and unexpected. Loving and dearly loved husband of Jan, loving father and grandfather of Richard, Marcus (deceased), Harvey and Jaxon. Held in great esteem by Richard, Angela and Mia. A steadying force, passionate fisherman and ardent advisor. No service possible, so please raise a glass to Michael, then raise another as "A bird can't fly on one wing." Correspondence to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
