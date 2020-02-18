|
MOWAT-SMITH, Michael Hugh. Passed away peacefully at home on 14th of February 2020. Dearly loved husband of Christine. Deeply loved father of Sophie and the late Christopher and treasured father-in-law of Carlene and William. Dearly loved Grandad of Kate, Hannah, Rachel and Reuben. Our lives have been immeasurably blessed by you and we will treasure our memories of you forever. A service to celebrate Michael's life is to be held on Saturday 22 February 2020 at 1.30pm at C3 City Church, 252 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga Donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice.org.nz. Communications to the Mowat-Smith family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020