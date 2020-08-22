Home

Michael Herbert PRITCHARD


1938 - 2020
Michael Herbert PRITCHARD Notice
PRITCHARD, Michael Herbert. Born August 10, 1938. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 18, 2020 aged 82 years. Much loved partner to Jill, father to Kim, Nichola, Miranda, Lucy, Alice, Thomas, James and their partners. Grandfather to Zoe, Nicholas, Emma, Jake, Henry, Edith, Esme, Hamish, Violet, Jack, Ella, Indigo, Xavier and George. Great grandfather to Bonnie, Fraser, Lennox and Manawanui. Loved deeply by his family and extended family including his former partner Cheryll (deceased) and a great friend and colleague to many. The family is planning a service to celebrate Michael's life at a time to be advised. For messages of condolence or details contact [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
