Michael Hansford WEBBER

WEBBER, Michael Hansford. BSc (Eng) M.I.C.E. It is with great sadness that Thelma and family announce the passing of Michael at Malyon House Rest Home and Hospital, on the 18th June 2019. Dearly loved husband of 61 years and father to Julian and Frances, grandfather to Stephanie. Michael retired from the UK to Mount Maunganui in 1999 after a long and successful career. Michael served in the British Army Royal Engineers in Egypt, Cypress and Yemen followed by a civilian career in Bristol, Scotland, London and Hertfordshire. Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Malyon House for all their care and loving support. According to Michael's wishes his body has been donated to Medical research.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
