Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael GODWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael GODWIN

Add a Memory
Michael GODWIN Notice
GODWIN, Michael. Passed away peacefully at Arran Court Private Hospital, Te Atatu South on Saturday 29 June 2019. Loved Brother to his 9 siblings. Brother in Law to Phyllis, Loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Adored special uncle to his niece Andrea. Dearly loved by all. We will miss you, but never forget you. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Kitenui Ave, Mt Albert on Saturday 6th July 2019 at 12.00 noon followed by cremation at Morrisons Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.