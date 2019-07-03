|
GODWIN, Michael. Passed away peacefully at Arran Court Private Hospital, Te Atatu South on Saturday 29 June 2019. Loved Brother to his 9 siblings. Brother in Law to Phyllis, Loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Adored special uncle to his niece Andrea. Dearly loved by all. We will miss you, but never forget you. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Kitenui Ave, Mt Albert on Saturday 6th July 2019 at 12.00 noon followed by cremation at Morrisons Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019