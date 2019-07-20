Home

Michael Gillan Oldham (Mike) BENNETT

Michael Gillan Oldham (Mike) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Michael Gillan Oldham (Mike). On Thursday 18 July 2019 peacefully with family at his side. Much loved husband and best friend of Kaye. Adored and cherished father of Corrin and the late Taree. Great mate to his grandson Phelix. Will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. 'Always in our hearts' A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Glenview Club, 211 Peacockes Road, Hamilton on Monday 22 July at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Bennett family C/-PO Box 276 Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
