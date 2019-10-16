Home

Michael George (Stumpy) LEONARD

Michael George (Stumpy) LEONARD Notice
LEONARD, Michael George (Stumpy). Mike passed away peacefully on 12 October 2019 in the arms of his loving wife Brenda, surrounded by his daughters. "My love, soulmate and treasured husband, there are no words to express how much I will miss you. I will carry you always and forever in my heart. Love you, Brenda." Treasured dad of Karl, Michaela and Shea. Respected grandad of his eight grandchildren. A memorial of Mike's life will be celebrated at Club Mount Maunganui, 45 Kawaka Street, Mount Maunganui on Saturday, 19 October at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice online. All correspondence to Brenda Leonard C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
