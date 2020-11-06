|
CLARK, Michael George (Nobby). RNZN933284 CPO Writer. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 4th November 2020. Loved husband of Patu (nee Hawke). Brother to Adam and the Late Joan and Patsy. Adored father of Sharon Gates, Pania Roberts, Patrick Clark, Precious Clark, Joseph Clark and uncle Nobbs to Paul Hawke and Shelley Faiers. Born Dunedin 1942. Koro of 19 and great koro of 19. Tangi is at ?rākei Marae, 59B Kitemoana Street, Auckland. Final service to be held 3pm at ?rākei Marae on Saturday 7th November followed by burial at Okaku Bay Urupa. All enquiries to Sharon Hawke on 021-928-188. Moe mai ra e te totara haemata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2020