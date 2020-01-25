Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
Michael Gary OLIVER
OLIVER, Michael Gary. On 22 January 2020 unexpectedly aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, loved father of Paul and Karen, Diane and John. Marc and Renee, treasured grandad of Racquel and Jamie, Kyle, Jorgia, Lexi, Violet and Zoe. Great grandad to Ayla and Jaxx. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 28 January at 2.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communication to the Oliver family c/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
