OLIVER, Michael Gary. On 22 January 2020 unexpectedly aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, loved father of Paul and Karen, Diane and John. Marc and Renee, treasured grandad of Racquel and Jamie, Kyle, Jorgia, Lexi, Violet and Zoe. Great grandad to Ayla and Jaxx. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 28 January at 2.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communication to the Oliver family c/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020