Michael Frederick (Mike) GRAHAM

GRAHAM, Michael Frederick (Mike). on 27 September 2019 Beloved husband, soulmate and fellow adventurer of Sharen. A lifelong passionate birdwatcher and outdoorsman. Dearly loved brother, pa and uncle of his overseas family. Served with bravery and distinction with C Squadron, Rhodesian SAS. He touched so many lives. A private cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Hospice West Auckland can be made online https://hwa.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
