SPRING, Michael Francis (Mick). Born December 11, 1934. Beloved husband of Josie for 60 years, died peacefully on 10 October 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Wonderful father of Paddy, Gerald, Kathy, Jo, Damian and Nick, cheeky father-in-law to Maree, Carol, Bisek, Carla and Claire, loving grandfather to their 16 children and doting great-grandfather to Gemma's 3. Mick's requiem will be celebrated at Catholic Church of the Holy Family, Peter Snell Road, Ruakaka on Saturday 17 October at 11am, followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North Haven Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020