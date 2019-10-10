Home

Michael Francis Lewellin RHYS

Michael Francis Lewellin RHYS Notice
RHYS, Michael Francis Lewellin. On Monday 8th October 2019. Suddenly but peacefully at Whakatane Hospital, aged 80. Husband of 53 years to Laurel. Father and father in law of Alec, Victoria and Vic, Joanna and David. Grandfather of Scott, Andrew, Laura, Morgan, Coco, Leo and Max. A private family service will be held as per Mike's wishes. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance, PO Box 154, Whakatane. Messages please to the Rhys family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
