

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
494 Grey Street
Hamilton East
Michael Francis (Jake) JACOMB

Michael Francis (Jake) JACOMB Notice
JACOMB, Michael Francis (Jake). Regt. Number 209490, RNZE. The family of Jake wish to advise of his passing, peacefully into the arms of our Lord, on Tuesday 2 June 2020. Loved and remembered always by his family and the many hearts of all who knew him. A service for Jake will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East on Saturday 13 June at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Jacomb Family, C/- P.O Box 439, Hamilton 3240.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
