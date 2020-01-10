|
BROADBENT, Michael Dr. Suddenly on January 1, 2020 in Havelock North aged 78 years. Husband of Valerie. Father of Nicola and the late Hazel. Father-in-law of Stewart. Grandfather of Ngaire. Brother of June and brother- in-law of Dave (UK), and with further family based in the UK. 'He will be greatly missed' A service for Michael will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Ambulance can left at the service. Messages to the Broadbent family can be posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 10, 2020