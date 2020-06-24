Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Donald (Mike) BULL

Add a Memory
Michael Donald (Mike) BULL Notice
BULL, Michael Donald (Mike). Died peacefully on 22nd June 2020 at Mercy Hospice, aged 63 years. Beloved son of the late Don and Renee; brother of Jacqueline and Peter, and his departed siblings Cathie and Tony; uncle of Rachel and Laura; great uncle of Solomon and Jupiter. Deeply connected to Al and Bill and families. "'Media vita in morte sumus' ... see you all sooner or later, Mike." In accordance with Mike's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -