BULL, Michael Donald (Mike). Died peacefully on 22nd June 2020 at Mercy Hospice, aged 63 years. Beloved son of the late Don and Renee; brother of Jacqueline and Peter, and his departed siblings Cathie and Tony; uncle of Rachel and Laura; great uncle of Solomon and Jupiter. Deeply connected to Al and Bill and families. "'Media vita in morte sumus' ... see you all sooner or later, Mike." In accordance with Mike's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2020