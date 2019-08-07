|
DAVIES, Michael. Passed away peacefully on 1 August 2019 at North Shore Hospital, aged 87. Much loved husband of the late Eileen. Loved father and father-in-law of Christine, Moira and Russell, and Gareth; brother-in-law of Dorothy, Cliff and Jean. A service for Michael will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Tuesday 13 August 2019 at 10.30am. You may wish to make a donation to the SPCA at www.spca.nz in lieu of flowers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019