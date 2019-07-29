Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
More Obituaries for Michael McWILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael David McWILLIAMS

Michael David McWILLIAMS Notice
McWILLIAMS, Michael David. 10 January 1952 - 27 July 2019; aged 67 years. Michael passed away in Middlemore Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Auckland to the late Henry and Elsie McWilliams. Beloved brother of Harry (deceased) and Patricia. In 1973 he married Suzanne Ramah Patterson, and together they raised Sarah, David, and Rachel. Respected father-in-law to Shaun, Stacey, and Robyn. Treasured Poppa to Ethan and Holly, Jack, Bella and Will, Tom, Liam, Ariana and Bailey. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. If you wish to pay your respects to Michael, please visit Fountains Funerals, Cnr Wood and Elliot Sts Papakura between 1pm and 5pm Tuesday or by appointment.A funeral service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Thursday the 1st of August at 12:30pm. All communication to [email protected] funerals.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019
