MCPHERSON, Michael David. Passed peacefully on 10th January 2020, after a long illness that was fought well to the very end. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Millie. Adored father to Leo, Angelina, Malachi, Travis, Megan, David, Michael- Francis and Theodore. Beloved son and son in law of Allan (late) and Ruth, Wayne and Paulina. Much loved brother and brother in law of Debbie, Andrew, Jane, Allan, Mihi, Garry and Sulueti. Mike fought the good fight, he finished the race and kept the faith. Peacefully rest now with our wonderful Lord. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at West Hamilton Community Church, 27A Rifle Range Road, Dinsdale, Hamilton on Saturday, 18th January 2020 at 11.30am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McPherson family for funeral expenses, these can be left at the service. All communications to the McPherson family PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020