Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Michael Dania TRELOAR Notice
TRELOAR, Michael Dania. Passed away age 51. Major in NZ Army. Adored husband of Karen. Proud father and father-in-law of Hayden and Kimberley, Jason and Ally, Alyse and Nick. Extraordinary son to Schelle and Bob. Much loved son-in-law and friend to Ken and Joy. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, 1st February, 2pm in Fountains Memorial Chapel, cnr Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura. Please wear colour, the brighter the better. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Fallen Heroes Trust.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
