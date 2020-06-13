Home

POWERED BY

Services
State of Grace Ltd
PO Box 60-285, Titirangi
New Lynn, Auckland 0642
0800 764 722
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Royal NZ Yacht Squadron
181 Westhaven Drive
Westhaven
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael WILLISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Charles WILLISON

Add a Memory
Michael Charles WILLISON Notice
WILLISON, Michael Charles. Died peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on 10 June 2020, aged 89. Fantastic friend and husband of Alice-Jane. Gentle, loving, fun father of Angus and Anna, Fiona and Lance. Best friend and brother of Marianne, Ian (twin) and Fay. Much loved G of Celia, Fergus and Rachael. A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday the 15 June at 11am at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron at 181 Westhaven Drive, Westhaven State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -