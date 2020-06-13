|
|
|
WILLISON, Michael Charles. Died peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on 10 June 2020, aged 89. Fantastic friend and husband of Alice-Jane. Gentle, loving, fun father of Angus and Anna, Fiona and Lance. Best friend and brother of Marianne, Ian (twin) and Fay. Much loved G of Celia, Fergus and Rachael. A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday the 15 June at 11am at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron at 181 Westhaven Drive, Westhaven State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020