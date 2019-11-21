|
GREGORY, Michael Charles (Mike). Passed away surrounded by family and friends on 19 November, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of the late Debbra, adored dad of Kim and Josh, loved partner of Maria, and cherished son of Val and the late Len, and brother of Susan. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday 26 November, at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. All communications C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446. The family would like to thank the staff at West Auckland Hospice and Waitakere Hospital for the wonderful care they extend to Mike. You put up a good fight.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019