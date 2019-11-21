Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael GREGORY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Charles (Mike) GREGORY

Add a Memory
Michael Charles (Mike) GREGORY Notice
GREGORY, Michael Charles (Mike). Passed away surrounded by family and friends on 19 November, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of the late Debbra, adored dad of Kim and Josh, loved partner of Maria, and cherished son of Val and the late Len, and brother of Susan. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday 26 November, at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. All communications C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446. The family would like to thank the staff at West Auckland Hospice and Waitakere Hospital for the wonderful care they extend to Mike. You put up a good fight.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -