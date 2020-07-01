Home

Michael Charles (Mike) DAVIS

Michael Charles (Mike) DAVIS Notice
DAVIS, Michael Charles (Mike). Born December 26, 1948. Passed away June 28, 2020. Cherished husband of Lynette. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Bevan, Jodi, Martin (deceased), Debz and Baz, Kylie and Alan. Very proud grandfather to Leah, April, Zane, Jack, Ashleigh, Alex, Caitlyn and Charlie and 7 great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A gathering to celebrate the life of Mike will be held at the Pour House, 7 Grange Road South, Hahei on July 8, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
