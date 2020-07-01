|
|
|
DAVIS, Michael Charles (Mike). Born December 26, 1948. Passed away June 28, 2020. Cherished husband of Lynette. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Bevan, Jodi, Martin (deceased), Debz and Baz, Kylie and Alan. Very proud grandfather to Leah, April, Zane, Jack, Ashleigh, Alex, Caitlyn and Charlie and 7 great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A gathering to celebrate the life of Mike will be held at the Pour House, 7 Grange Road South, Hahei on July 8, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020