HOPPER, Michael Cassidy. Passed away peacefully on the 30 July 2020 at North Haven Hospice Whangarei, aged 64. Loved brother of Julie, Paul, Jeff and Jodie Hopper. Beloved father of Olivia and Leigh and Roxene and Koy and their children Cody, Ethan and Sienna. Cherished friend of Jack and Jan whose incredible love, care and support carried him through his illness. Special thanks to everyone at North Haven Hospice who were beyond amazing. Michael is side slipping with the angels, forever on the updrafts we will look for you. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 8 August 2020 at 11 am. No flowers please but donations to North Haven Hospice Whangarei. northhavenhospice.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
