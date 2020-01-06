|
WACKROW, Michael Carl. On Saturday, 4th January 2020 at Lansdowne Court, Masterton. In his 74th year. Dearly loved husband of Noeline, loved father of Jacqueline, Michelle and the late Rachel. Loved father in law of Nathan Lynch. Loved grandad of Nathan, William and Tegan. Messages to the Wackrow family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055 Masterton 5842. A service will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen St Masterton on Tuesday January 7th at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020