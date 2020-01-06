Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Rosewood
415 Queen St
Masterton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael WACKROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Carl WACKROW

Add a Memory
Michael Carl WACKROW Notice
WACKROW, Michael Carl. On Saturday, 4th January 2020 at Lansdowne Court, Masterton. In his 74th year. Dearly loved husband of Noeline, loved father of Jacqueline, Michelle and the late Rachel. Loved father in law of Nathan Lynch. Loved grandad of Nathan, William and Tegan. Messages to the Wackrow family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055 Masterton 5842. A service will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen St Masterton on Tuesday January 7th at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -