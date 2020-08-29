|
|
|
HJORTH, Michael Campbell (Mike). On 27 August 2020, passed away peacefully at hospital aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Faye Hjorth. Loved father of Brett, Terri and and father-in-law of Jackie. Much loved Pappy of Emma and Sarah. Loved brother of Patricia Boric (deceased) and uncle of Suzanne Bedford. Rest in peace, you will be sadly missed and always remembered with love. Messages and funeral enquiries to Brett. Phone 021326116 or email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020