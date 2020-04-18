|
MITEFF, Michael Banio. Peacfully on the 15th of April 2020 at Waikato Hospital; Aged 53 years.Dearly loved son to Barney and Christine. Much loved brother to Kaleena, and Paul. Brother in law to Naomi. Loved uncle to Marie, Danny, Trent, Jayson and their families. "Sadly missed and forever remembered; Rest in Peace" Due to the current restrictions a private family burial for Michael will take place, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020