Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Five Knots, Tamaki Yacht Club
30 Tamaki Drive
Mission Bay
Michael Anthony O'HAGAN

O'HAGAN, Michael Anthony. On June 9th 2020 aged 68 years. Much loved father of Phillip (deceased), Anne-Marie and Craig. Father in law of Carl. Beloved grandfather of Luca, Arran and Miller. As per Mike's wishes a celebration will be held at Five Knots, Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, Auckland on Tuesday 16th June 2020 at 11.00am. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 161 Barbarich Drive, Stonefields Auckland 1072 09 524 6765



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
