MCGEE, Michael Anthony (Mike). On May 7th 2019 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital; aged 71. Loved husband of Judy (deceased), and Tracey. Loved brother of Glenys. Much loved father and father in law of Kerry and Carmen, Steve and Lynley and Harley. Stepfather to Andy and James. Loved Grandad to Ren, Stass, and Ethan. A service for Mike will be held in the Northland Vintage Car Club, Club Rooms, 500 SH 14 Maunu, Whangarei at 10:00 am Saturday May 11th 2019; followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Northland Vintage Car Club, PO Box 17 Whangarei would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
