CROCKETT, Michael Anthony. Unexpectedly passed away at home on Tuesday 17th March. Much loved son of Patsy and the late Murray, brother of Haley and uncle of Kalani. Cherised mate of Sarah, Jamie, Jem, Boots and many more. "Out of water, I am nothing." - Duke Kahanamoku In lieu of flowers please donate to the Westpac Chopper Appeal. A service to farewell Michael will be held in the North Harbour Chapel at Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 23rd March at 3.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020