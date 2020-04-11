Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael PEPPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Andrew PEPPER

Add a Memory
Michael Andrew PEPPER Notice
PEPPER, Michael Andrew. Born April 19, 1952. Passed away on April 5, 2020. Michael Pepper, formerly of Candia Road, Henderson Valley, Auckland. Passed away in a Hospice in Northern Ireland after a short illness on 5th April 2020. He will be remembered always by his cousin and her husband, Edwina and Brian Hutchinson. Condolences to Michael's wife Ann and to the family in Northern Ireland. Any local communications - please email to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -