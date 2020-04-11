|
PEPPER, Michael Andrew. Born April 19, 1952. Passed away on April 5, 2020. Michael Pepper, formerly of Candia Road, Henderson Valley, Auckland. Passed away in a Hospice in Northern Ireland after a short illness on 5th April 2020. He will be remembered always by his cousin and her husband, Edwina and Brian Hutchinson. Condolences to Michael's wife Ann and to the family in Northern Ireland. Any local communications - please email to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020