HALL, Michael Alexander. Died suddenly on May 16th, 2019 at Hamilton. Loved husband of Julia. Beloved father of Miriam and Matthew; Michael, Nicholas, Alison and Claire; Stepfather of Anthony and Alannah. A service will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Hamilton on Wednesday 22nd of May at 11.30am. Due to great difficulty contacting family members this notice is to inform you of his death. For further information, all communications to Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director 021 881 229. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
