Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Purewa Crematorium All Saints Chapel
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Michael Aiden GARDINER

Michael Aiden GARDINER Notice
GARDINER, Michael Aidan. It is with immense sadness that Michael aged 24 years, passed away on Sunday 12 July 2020, surrounded by his loving Parents Anton and Katrina, Sister Kayla and Grandparents David and Priscilla. "Michael touched the lives of so many people" A celebration of Michael's life will be held at the Purewa Crematorium All Saints Chapel, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday 17th July, 2020 at 10-00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2020
