CARDIS, Michael Adrian (Mike). Born May 13, 1952. Passed away on August 28, 2020. Peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Rolien and father of Sarah and Ariaana. Treasured son in law to John (deceased) and Yvonne Elliot, brother in law to Craig, Riaan and Glenn and their families Lynette, Aimee, Kane, Donna, Jesse, Grace, Alana, Kelsey, Blake and Sienna. Many thanks to family and friends for your love and support and to Hospice staff for your outstanding care over the past few weeks. A private ceremony was held at Silkwood Lodge made special by the company of friends and family in the gardens he loved and tended for. 'Forever in our hearts'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020