|
|
|
SIEPRATH, Mia. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of John and Sonja and mother-in-law to Jane and Kelvyn. Oma to Michele and Philip, Anna and Chris, Andrew and Kate, Lauren and Matt and Christopher. Great Oma to Sophie. Mia died peacefully on Friday 31st July 2020 aged 92 years, surrounded by her family. Due to Mia's wishes a private family service has been held. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020