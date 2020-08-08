Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Resources
More Obituaries for Mia SIEPRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mia SIEPRATH

Add a Memory
Mia SIEPRATH Notice
SIEPRATH, Mia. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of John and Sonja and mother-in-law to Jane and Kelvyn. Oma to Michele and Philip, Anna and Chris, Andrew and Kate, Lauren and Matt and Christopher. Great Oma to Sophie. Mia died peacefully on Friday 31st July 2020 aged 92 years, surrounded by her family. Due to Mia's wishes a private family service has been held. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -