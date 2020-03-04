|
McRAE, Meta Marion. Peacefully on 29th February, 2020, at Summerset Care Centre, Greenmeadows. Aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Ian. Much loved sister of Boyd (deceased) and Janey Wilson; Audrey and Guy (deceased) Smythe. Dearly loved and cherished aunt of Karen and Andy Bush; David Wilson; Tina Wilson; Gael and Tim Forbes; Brett Smythe and Chris; and David Smythe. Adored by her great-nieces and nephews: Sam, Charlie, and Sarah Bush; Emma and Hughie Forbes; Campbell and Laura Smythe (and her great, great nephew, Bertie); and Harriet Smythe. Meta's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 at 11:30am, at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale, followed by her interment at Eskdale Cemetery. To celebrate Meta's lifelong love of gardening, a flower for the service would be welcome. All tributes to Meta or messages for her family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or sent to the McRae Family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140. A lovely lady, now gone to be with her beloved Ian. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020