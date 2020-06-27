|
SHAW, Messina Freda (Messina) (nee Hadfield). Born September 25, 1957. Shaw, Mehina (Messina) Freda (nee Hadfield) Peacefully at home on 25 June 2020 after a short illness, aged 62 years. Beloved wife of Murray Alexander. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ebony Mereana and Paora. Dearly loved Nana of Kendyl Meihina, Bowen Waiari and Baby Ratahi (due December). Daughter of Waiari Takimoana and Katie June Hadfield, late of Pukepoto Road/Grigg Street, Kaitaia. Treasured youngest sister of the late Margaret and Tipene; Matthew and Myra; Lois; Beryl, and the late Brownie; Rehi, and the late Awhi; Puhi, and the late Jan; Robert and Sheryl; the late Alan, and Carol; and the late Selwyn. Devoted Aunty, Great-Aunt, cousin friend, colleague and advisor to so many. Chapel service 6pm, Haven Falls, Henderson, Auckland. Messina will lie in state at Potahi Marae, Te Kao from Saturday 27 June with funeral service and burial at 11am on Sunday 28 June.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 27 to June 28, 2020