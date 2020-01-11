|
TAREI, Messalina Ruby (nee Savage) (Bubby). Peacefully on the 9th January 2020, at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved partner to Mark and loved wife to the late Luke. Much loved mother and mother-in- law to Luke and Shan, Maureen and Robert Ratu, Kenny and Teiria. Loved "Nana" to all her mokos and "Nana Twice" to her great mokos. A tangi and service will be held at the Paparamu Marae, Paparamu Road, Tirau on Monday 13th January at 11 a.m. followed by burial at the whanau urupa. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020