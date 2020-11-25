Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
10:00 a.m.
All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium
100-102 St Johns Rd
Meadowbank
Meryl Mona (formerly Williams) SAGE

Meryl Mona (formerly Williams) SAGE Notice
SAGE, Meryl Mona (formerly Williams). On 23 November 2020 in Auckland, aged 95 years. As the sun was painting the sky above Rangitoto, Meryl's spirit passed into the dawn. Loving and cherished wife of Tony, and mother of Eugenie, John, Phillip, and the late Stephen. Much loved grandmother of Christopher, Anthony, Sean, Alexandra, Natalya and Katerina Sage and mother-in- law of Richard, Mary Ann, and Andrea. Sister of Clive, Pauline and the late Zetta and Keith Williams. Special uncle to David and Heather, Jocelyn and Neville, and Roger and the late Jenny. Loved by them, the wider family and goddaughter Christine McLaren. Sister-in- law of Ros and John, Elisabeth and Ken; and the late Elizabeth, Peter, John and Mary, Barbara and Erle, and Andrew. A celebration of Meryl's life will be held at All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Friday 27 November at 10.00 am. Garden flowers only please. Messages to the Sage family, c/o PO Box 25109, St Heliers, Auckland 1740. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020
