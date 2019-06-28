|
WRIGHT, Meryl Madeline Godwin. 3rd October 1931 to 26th June 2019. Died peacefully at Mercy Hospice in her 88th year. Dearly loved widow of Bernard, adored mother of Anthony and Selene, Neville and Carole, Bernard and Sharon. Cherished grandma of Christopher, Lucy and Matthew; and doting great grandma of Louis. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mercy Hospice or St John. Heartfelt thanks to the nurses, doctors, assistants and volunteers at Mercy Hospice and Auckland Hospital. Messages to the Wright Family C/o Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742. A Service will be held at St Oswald's Church, 193 Campbell Road, One Tree Hill on Friday 12th July at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 28 to June 29, 2019