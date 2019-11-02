Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Meryl-Lynn PLUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meryl-Lynn Joye PLUCK

Add a Memory
Meryl-Lynn Joye PLUCK Notice
PLUCK, Meryl-Lynn Joye. Finally at peace. Meryl- Lynn passed away at home on October 31, 2019, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of David, adored mother of Daniel and Michaela, treasured Nan of Lovinia, Shekhinah, DJ and Nevaeh, and a much anticipated grandson on the way. Meryl-Lynn is an internationally known literacy expert whose Rainbow Reading Programme has assisted millions of children around the world to learn to read. As per Meryl-Lynn's wishes, there will be a private cremation. Friends are invited to join family to celebrate Meryl-Lynn's life at the Beachside Events Centre, 70 Beach Rd, Tahunanui on Monday 4th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meryl-Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -