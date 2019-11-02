|
PLUCK, Meryl-Lynn Joye. Finally at peace. Meryl- Lynn passed away at home on October 31, 2019, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of David, adored mother of Daniel and Michaela, treasured Nan of Lovinia, Shekhinah, DJ and Nevaeh, and a much anticipated grandson on the way. Meryl-Lynn is an internationally known literacy expert whose Rainbow Reading Programme has assisted millions of children around the world to learn to read. As per Meryl-Lynn's wishes, there will be a private cremation. Friends are invited to join family to celebrate Meryl-Lynn's life at the Beachside Events Centre, 70 Beach Rd, Tahunanui on Monday 4th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019