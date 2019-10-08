Home

JEFFERIS, Mervyn Walter (Merv). Born September 11, 1926. Passed away on October 05, 2019. Merv died peacefully in his sleep at home. Dearly loved father of Trevor and Vaughn, stepfather of Graeme and the late Barry Lee, father in law of Maria and Collette. Loved grandfather of Sam, Tim, Debbie, Shane, Patria, Stacey and Brent. The Jefferis and Lee families invite family and friends to join them at 375 Tauwhare Rd Matangi Hamilton, Friday 11 October 1 pm to share memories of our time with Merv. Light Refreshments . All welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
