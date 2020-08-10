|
CROWN, Mervyn Speers. Suddenly on 7th August 2020 at his home in Mangakino. Beloved partner of Joy. Much loved father and father in law to Gary and Rachel, Anna and Jared, Valerie and Mike, Rhonda and Steve. Loved Koko to all his Moko and Mokopuna and Moko moko and a brother and friend to many. A Tangi for Mervyn will be held at the Te Hape Marae 1038 State Highway 30 Bennydale on Tuesday 11th August 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a burial at the family Urupa. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020