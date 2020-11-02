|
HARRIS, Mervyn Ronald. 12 April 1929 to 28 October 2020. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a short illness. Loved husband of his late wife Ethel (nee Henry). Treasured father of Michael, Glenda and Wayne and Lolo to Samantha, Brittany, Joshua and Jordon. Also respected Uncle/Koro to Namu, Ephraim and Waiaria. Your younger moko never got to know you dad, Tamia, Pianika and Devin but they will hear the stories. Fly high dad, mum is waiting for you. Arrangements: Monday 3 November Private cremation; Sunday 8 November 1pm Gathering at Dad's for whanau and friends, one last session with him in his garden: Wednesday 18 November Burial service at 1pm Taupiri Lawn Cemetery Gordonton Road.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020