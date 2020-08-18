Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kawerau Life Konnect
371 River Road
Kawerau
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mervyn BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervyn Robert BROWN


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mervyn Robert BROWN Notice
BROWN, Mervyn Robert. 3 November 1939 - 12 August 2020. Much loved husband of Kath. Revered father and father in law of Sandra and Mark (Aust), Wayne and Wendy, Michael and Rebecca, Jenni and Steve. Respected stepfather to Shay and Catherin (Aust). Adored Grandad to all his grandchildren. A service to honour Merv will be held at Kawerau Life Konnect, 371 River Road, Kawerau, on Wednesday 19th August at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Brown family c/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -