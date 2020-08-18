|
BROWN, Mervyn Robert. 3 November 1939 - 12 August 2020. Much loved husband of Kath. Revered father and father in law of Sandra and Mark (Aust), Wayne and Wendy, Michael and Rebecca, Jenni and Steve. Respected stepfather to Shay and Catherin (Aust). Adored Grandad to all his grandchildren. A service to honour Merv will be held at Kawerau Life Konnect, 371 River Road, Kawerau, on Wednesday 19th August at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Brown family c/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020